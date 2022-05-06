Darkfall: Rise of Agon preps Steam closed beta, ‘retires’ official forums

Five years after Darkfall: Rise of Agon launched, the PvP MMORPG is getting ready to go into closed beta once more. This time, however, it’s for the upcoming Steam version.

Big Picture Games posted a May update to prepare its community for the Steam playtest: “Once we get the closed beta access opened up we will be looking for players to be involved in playtesting and providing feedback. Rewards in the form of game time, bonus tokens, special recognition etc. will be offered for those that are heavily involved.”

The studio also announced that it is retiring Rise of Agon’s official forums, saying that “there isn’t a purpose to a forum anymore” with Discord out there.

As for the game itself, some of the features on the way include a 64-bit conversion, proximity voice chat, alignment changes, fast travel, and race wars.