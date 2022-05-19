Mad World’s NPCs will no longer be silent in the next alpha build thanks to new voiceover

If you’ve been in the previous alpha tests for the grimdark MMOARPG Mad World, you’ve probably noticed that not many of the game’s NPCs are very chatty. That’s going to be different in the next – and final – alpha build of the game, as developer Jandisoft would like to proudly announce that NPCs will now gleefully talk your ear off.

Unsurprisingly, the voice acting from the game’s NPCs is in Korean, but the newest video shows that at least one shopkeeper has found her voice. Also, a nearby doggo has learned to bark. Maybe life in the wastes of this game’s world isn’t so bad after all.

As a reminder, the final alpha test for Mad World is kicking off next week, running between May 25th and 31st. For the time being, you can listen to NPC babble in the video below.

