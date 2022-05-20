Dungeons and Dragons Online delays Isle of Dread to June 22, talks Tabaxi

If your fantasy team-up ever involved the unlikely pairing of cats and dinosaurs, then you’re in luck, because Dungeons and Dragons Online is about to do that with Isle of Dread. However, your luck is showing some slight signs of wear and tear, as the upcoming expansion has been quietly delayed from June 8th to June 22nd.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t play the newest race right now by pre-ordering. The cat-like Tabaxi are the subject of a new dev diary in which the team at Standing Stone Games shared the creation of these fierce felines.

“The Tabaxi is probably our most elaborate avatar race,” said Production Artist Daniel Newman. “It is our first to feature a very animal-like leg and ankle, and it has been a challenge to get our humanoid shapes to work on this new body type!”