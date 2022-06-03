Co-op multiplayer hack-em-up WH40K Darktide launches September 13, can be pre-ordered now

If you’re a fan of Fatshark Games’ four-player ratman killfest Warhammer: Vermintide II, then you’ve probably been on the edge of your seat for the release of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, which looks like the same as the Vermintide games but set in the 40K timeline of the IP and with an abject lack of violent rat people. Consider your patience to be paid off, as the game is confirmed to land on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles on Tuesday, September 13th, and can be pre-ordered now.

Darktide promises four-person co-op gameplay that mergest Vermintide II’s “best-in-class melee combat” with “intense WH40K gunplay” as players join the Inquisition and claw their way through the unforgiving Tertium Hive city, navigating through waves of foes and mutators that add spontaneous challenges to missions.

Pre-orders come in two editions: a $40 standard edition that includes a unique cosmetic weapon trinket and cosmetic avatar frame, and a $60 Imperial Edition with additional cosmetics, 2500 premium currency, and the previous edition’s goodies on top. The announcement also came with a new cinematic trailer that can be seen below.

