World of Warships adds Faroe Islands and Tranformers, War Thunder drops the Danger Zone update

If you like war games and goofy retro cross-promos, you’re going to like this article, as both War Thunder and World of Warships are dealing up the nostalgia with their latest updates.

Over in War Thunder, Gaijin has released the Danger Zone update; this Top Gun-adjacent release is sure to put that song in your head for the rest of the day. “While the US F-14 Tomcat fighter is probably the star of the show here, this content-rich update brings dozens of other new legendary vehicles and new features,” the studio says. “Israeli and Chinese helicopters, the latest Chinese tank, an improvised Italian self-propelled gun, the most advanced German battleship of World War 1 and other types of new military hardware await War Thunder players. Napalm can now also be used in War Thunder battles, literally flooding the jungle, city streets or ship decks with liquid fire.” Festive!

Meanwhile, Wargaming’s World of Warships is actually on its third collab with Transformers, but there’s more to the patch than “more than meets the eye” jokes.

“Wargaming, publisher and developer of the naval multiplayer free-to-play game World of Warships, is launching its latest content update, featuring a brand new map of the Faroe Islands, a return of Convoy battle type and the third instalment of the TRANSFORMERS Brand collaboration. In addition to all this new content, Update 0.11.5 like the ones before, will bring visual improvements, with an update to US destroyer models.”

Source: Press release