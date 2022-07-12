Trove’s Sunfest 2022 event marks the voxel MMO’s seventh birthday

Players of Trove can now celebrate the game’s 2022 Sunfest and its seventh anniversary at the same time in the MMO’s latest event, which is now available for PC and Xbox players between now and Tuesday, July 26th.

This year’s Sunfest will once again ask players to pick from one of three houses, but this time around they are all fighting the common foe of Chuck Pinzo, a swindling party crasher and the villain of the event. Players can chase down Pinzo in a 12-step quest chain, earning two event currencies that can be traded in for new mounts, allies, and decorations.

Our own MJ took a run through the event in a stream last week, so make sure to check that out in the embed below if you haven’t already joined the celebration in-game.

