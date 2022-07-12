Albion Online plans a special anniversary stream on Friday to celebrate five years of operation

It’s really been five years since Albion Online opened its doors? My, how the time does fly. Fortunately for anyone feeling in a celebratory mood, the team behind the game is holding a special anniversary livestream on July 15th with the game’s usual streaming team. But that’s not all that the stream will boast, as director Robin Henkys, CTO David Salz, and senior combat designer Michael Schwahn are joining in to talk about the game’s past, its present situation, and the future plans for the game.

What, are you not willing to watch a livestream unless you’re promised some sort of material reward? How very mercenary of you. However, you’re still in luck, as the game is also promising an exclusive anniversary Twitch drop during the stream so that you will be even more inclined to watch. And hey, maybe they’ll have a thing or two in there about those disappearing statues in-universe. So here’s to five years, Albion, and many happy returns.