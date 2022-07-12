Massively OP Podcast Episode 380: A TERAble way to go

It is also not the same as a box in which a lady shows a great deal of skin. No idea how Dr. Skinner would have felt about that.

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about TERA’s sunset, Skull and Bones’ release date announcement, the next steps for Elder Scrolls Online, EverQuest II’s prison destruction, WoW’s studio cannibalism, and several maintenance mode announcements. As a bonus, a lightning round of questions and answers!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

