Massively OP Podcast Episode 380: A TERAble way to go

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about TERA’s sunset, Skull and Bones’ release date announcement, the next steps for Elder Scrolls Online, EverQuest II’s prison destruction, WoW’s studio cannibalism, and several maintenance mode announcements. As a bonus, a lightning round of questions and answers!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Fallout 76, SWG
- News: TERA goes offline, Secret World and Red Dead Online confirmed to be in maintenance mode
- News: Skull and Bones is finally coming this November
- News: Elder Scrolls Online announces Lost Depths DLC
- News: EverQuest II wipes out its prison server
- Blizzard news roundup: WoW buys out studio, tours new crafting overhaul, Heroes of the Storm goes into maintenance mode, BlizzCon is returning
- Mailbag:
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 380
- Podcast theme: “Watchtower Panorama” from TERA
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement