Skull and Bones is set to board your brain and plunder your heart this November

To say that Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been a long time in the coming is putting it mildly. The age of piracy naval sim was first announced in 2017 but quickly started to see delay after delay before finally “rebooting” entirely as a live service game.

Just when the hope of a launch date almost disappeared over the horizon, Ubisoft revealed this week that it’s going to get the title to fans on November 8th. Pre-orders are up for the $60 multiplayer title, and fans can expect Skull and Bones to come out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Luna, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

“Enter the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones, inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy, as you overcome the odds and rise from an outcast to an infamous pirate,” the studio said. “Craft a variety of unique ships to survive, thrive, and rule in an immersive world that introduces new challenges and features every season. ”