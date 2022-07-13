Old School RuneScape fully opens the PvP arena while outlining future adjustment plans

The soft launch has now hardened (or something): The PvP arena of Old School RuneScape has officially made its full tort debut in this week’s patch, letting players duke it out in 1v1 battle for real this time.

The full release of the arena includes a few adjustments in terms of item availability, several feature tweaks, and the addition of high scores. Naturally, the full launch also means that ranks and reward points earned during the soft launch are reset.

While the arena has fully opened, Jagex is planning on a few adjustments based on player feedback. These updates include letting players customize their rune pouch and spellbook, adding a feature that lets players copy the loadout of their opponent, and promising to monitor certain items in the interest of balance. The devs are also considering making additional ladders with restricted builds to address complaints with the prevalence of the No Honor combat style in the arena.



Following the reboot, PvP Arena Worlds will be set back to the Max/Med bracket for the first week of the full launch! Any Rank and Reward Points you've earned will be unaffected by this change. https://t.co/1sxdNS6ohM — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) July 13, 2022