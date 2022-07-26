Prosperous Universe is adding ship upgrading, custom contracts, and immediate contract termination

Sometimes a business contract in Prosperous Universe just needs to be terminated on the spot simply because things have changed, but players had to wait for a deadline to complete until they could end an agreement. With the arrival of the Convergence update, that’s going to change as one of the marquee features is instant contract termination by mutual consent, just in case a partnership’s terms are different.

Other features arriving with the Convergence update include the ability to start ship upgrade projects that lets players gradually upgrade their ships, and the first iteration of custom contract features that lets players create their own contract following one of three different templates. There are also a few general adjustments arriving with the update. The Convergence will arrive on Wednesday, August 3rd.

For those who are unfamiliar, Prosperous Universe is a sci-fi economy-centric browser sandbox that arrived to early access this spring; it’s the actual “spreadsheets in space” MMO.