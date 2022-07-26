Ubisoft assures fans that Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, just getting a longer season

Amidst the general bloodbath that Ubisoft unleashed on Friday, you could be forgiven for thinking that Roller Champions was also a game on the chopping block. If your response to that tile is “wait, I barely remember that game,” that would probably be why you could be suspicious about its ultimate fate. But a recent post on the game’s official Twitter confirms that despite its obscurity, Roller Champions is not on the chopping block at this time. If you’re a fan, you can exhale now in relief.

Now, the game is getting a longer-than-usual season that’s lasting for two weeks more than planned, which includes patches to allow cross-platform invites and further balance patches to fix things players have complained about being broken. Extended seasons are not usually a great sign, but it does seem like work is continuing and the rumors of the game’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. It’s still rolling on down the lane. If you’re curious about the game, we did stream it not so long ago.

Hello Champions! Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it. You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/U8mfQRZRoH — Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) July 25, 2022