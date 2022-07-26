The Burning Crusade Classic gets new dungeon mechanics to make boosting more difficult

Regardless of the version you like to play, World of Warcraft has a problem with boosting. On retail, that involves people getting higher ratings and keystones than were earned through actual play due to people selling M+ runs and clears. On WoW Classic, it involves people leveling with boosting parties through dungeons that cheese mechanics and just speed-burn through masses of enemies. That’s the problem that is being addressed today, with a number of new mechanics added to specifically target standard boosting strategies in WoW dungeons.

Among the changes are several places where level geometry will no longer serve to trap enemies, but they will instead teleport directly to you. Stacking slows and roots in Shadow Labyrinth has been confirmed to cause enemies to teleport to the source, as well, while Maraudon’s enemies have stacking resistance to the debuffs and Stratholme enemies are outright knocking down Paladins through Divine Shield. None of these mechanics should impact players clearing the dungeons legitimately, but as promised back in June it looks like Blizzard is trying to clamp down on the level boosting services players have been running rampant with in WoW Classic.