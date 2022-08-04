Blade and Soul’s Dawn of Darkness update emerges next week

Bored Blade and Soul players have a cure for their summertime blues: a new content update that’s on tap for August 10th. NCsoft confirmed that the Dawn of Darkness update is set to arrive next week with a chunk of new activities to enjoy.
This content drop also brings back the Frozen Vipercap Cavern, a few smaller events,” improvements to daily challenges, and a new world chat channel that NCsoft hopes you will “use with wisdom.”
And that, right there, is the textbook definition of “optimism.”
Source: Blade and Soul
