These LOTRO community videos will make you want to play the game again

I’ll admit to a super-soft spot when it comes to Lord of the Rings Online. It’s my home MMO, I talk about it way too much, and I’ve never gotten bored of my journeys through Middle-earth. One of the reasons that I have stuck around as long as I have is the tremendous community which often goes above and beyond in its support of the game.

Case in point: Here’s an amazing trailer by YouTuber DoS who upgraded the original launch trailer to 4K and then added a lengthy gameplay trailer afterward to showcase the game’s beautiful music and scenery.

And then there’s this terrific video from YouTuber Burning Embers, who assembles the complete history and in-game story of Lord of the Rings Online in a thorough hour-long epic: