These LOTRO community videos will make you want to play the game again

I’ll admit to a super-soft spot when it comes to Lord of the Rings Online. It’s my home MMO, I talk about it way too much, and I’ve never gotten bored of my journeys through Middle-earth. One of the reasons that I have stuck around as long as I have is the tremendous community which often goes above and beyond in its support of the game.
And then there’s this terrific video from YouTuber Burning Embers, who assembles the complete history and in-game story of Lord of the Rings Online in a thorough hour-long epic:
