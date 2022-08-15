Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is delayed until November

Sometimes it can feel like the hardest thing to get is just some kind of online shooter in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the next offering in that vein, a Left 4 Dead-style co-op shooter in which players get to mow down plenty of enemies in the universe… but players are going to need to wait a little longer to dive in, as an announcement on the game’s official Twitter reveals that the title’s launch has been delayed until November 30th on PC, with Xbox Series X|S getting a launch date at some point after PC.

The message, attributed to Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund, explains that it’s a matter of improving the game overall and adding more polish, not a complete tear-down and rebuilding of the game. It also notes that there will be several upcoming beta testing events for players to participate in, and fans are encouraged to sign up in anticipation. So you will have to wait longer than planned, but you’ll still get a chance to shoot various minions of Chaos in the face in November. Isn’t that what everyone was really wanting?