Neverwinter dishes out a shiny companion and makes tweaks to existing content in latest patch

The newest patch applied to Neverwinter has something special for certain players. If you’re among those who managed to earn the Zariel the Redeemed companion through the Redeemed Citadel leaderboard, you are getting a mythic-level gold winged version of Zariel along with a Coalescent Mote. Players should see the goodies arrive to their in-game inboxes within the next seven days.

This update otherwise makes some adjustments to a variety of existing pieces of content, bringing the Reptilian Extraction quests of Acquisitions Inc. back online, fixing timing and display problems with the heroic version of Dark Fey Mire, and making tweaks to aspects of the Rise of Tiamat and Greed of the Dragonflight encounters among other things. The patch notes are something of a hodgepodge, but that just means there are different things to keep up with.