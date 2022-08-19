ArcheAge nerfs hero respawn points, further tweaks location features, and boosts XP for the end of summer

ArcheAge has put out another patch that primarily focuses in on some very specific content tweaks, which will likely mean more to players who are doing things at the Diamond Shore, taking on the Weakened Tower, or participating in faction wars and faction raids.

First off, weekly hero respawn point usage for faction wars and raids is being reduced by some significant numbers – as low as one time only in certain instances. This is being done as a result of overuse of respawn points reducing “the tension or thrill of playing them,” so now players of these activities are going to need to be a bit more selective. The patch notes include a table for these changes, which are specific depending on hero rank and status.

In location adjustment news, certain weekly quests at the Diamond Shore will now require half of the monster kills needed to complete, and the Weakened Tower is getting another tuning in the form of a faster respawn time for the Jakar boss.

Finally, everyone can enjoy an end of summer boosting event that ramps up the earnings of XP, quest honor points, loot drops, and vocation badges by 1.5 times on weekdays and double on weekends. This boost applies to every piece of content except for arenas and dungeons and runs until September 1st.