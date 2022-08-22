Little Orbit checks in with another 64-bit client progress report for APB Reloaded

The seemingly never-ending work of modernizing APB Reloaded continues its plodding forward momentum as Little Orbit CEO Matthew Scott has put forth another progress report, which shares where the devs currently are in their conversion of the game to a 64-bit client.

Scott notes in the report that he understands players’ frustration with “‘yet another engine upgrade’ and the lack of tangible progress,” so he focuses in on the things that have been completed to this point as well as an outline of the team’s next steps.

The post details a successful transfer of the game’s core engine functionality to 64-bit, though doing so did require working through “thousands” of errors and warnings. The devs are also in the process of cleaning up core components of APB such as middleware and are beginning the same conversion process for the Unreal Editor components. After that, the next steps involve launching an Unreal Engine Editor and successfully loading a map into that editor.

Scott promises that future update posts will be shared every two weeks, but those who have been following along have another report to chew on.