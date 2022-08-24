Everywhere is a self-described ‘multi-world gaming experience’ from a former producer of GTA Online

What is Everywhere? To hear the game’s own description of itself, it sounds kind of metaverse-ish except it also has open world gameplay, while also having fantasy, futuristic, and modern contemporary locations. Basically, Everywhere is trying to be a little bit of everything. No word on whether it’ll be also loaded with NFTs. Yet.

Everywhere comes to us from Build a Rocket Boy, a studio founded by GTA Online producer Leslie Benzies, which recently closed a Series B funding round with Unreal Engine. As for the game itself, here’s the official blurb from an FAQ:

“Everywhere seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and with the digital world around them. […] We plan to have Everywhere in the hands of players in 2023″

The game was part of the trailer parade that made up Gamescom’s Opening Night Live; you can watch that trailer below.

