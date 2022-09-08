Waframe’s Veilbreaker update arrives with a free character and a new single-player quest

If you’re a player of Warframe who likes getting new characters for free or the Grineer Kahl-175, then you’ve got plenty to enjoy with the launch of the Veilbreaker update on all platforms, which makes its 50th new ‘Frame free to all players for a limited time and launches a new single-player mission among other things.

The centerpiece of Veilbreaker is the character Styanax, the game’s 50th addition to the roster of ‘Frames; he wields a shield, a spear, and a whole lot of Herculean inspiration in both design and abilities. Players have until Wednesday, September 21st to claim this new ‘Frame for free simply by logging in at some point before then.

As for the game’s content, that involves a new single-player quest where players take control of Kahl-175 in a follow-up to the New War’s events, while other content is available in the form of repeatable Archon Boss fights. Finally, the update adds new customization features for Protea Caladrius, new TennoGen items, and Voidshell Skins for Excalibur, Wukong, Nova, and Styanax that bring new material looks to these characters.

Now we do note here that the community is currently on fire over fire – specifically, over ammo and the perceived “ammo famine” generated by the update, with hundreds of players agitating for a revert.

source: press release, reddit. Thanks, anon!