Gundam Evolution plans for a September 21 launch date on PC

You have a lot of team-based shooters available to you right now if you enjoy being in a team and shooting people from a first-person perspective, but how many of those shooters allow you to do all your shooting from inside a Gundam? The answer is probably just the upcoming Gundam Evolution, which has announced that it will be releasing on the PC starting on September 21st, so you can dive in and shoot other mobile suits from the comfort of your own mobile suit in a little more than a week.

Players waiting for the game to release on consoles will have to be patient a bit longer, as the console versions are set to begin service on December 1st. There’s even a new trailer for the game just below, showing off the variety of different playable suits within the game and some of the skin customizations available. So hey, if the biggest thing that you’ve been looking for from your team-based shooters is a bit more Gundam, you’re getting your wish starting September 21st.