A GM of Mortal Online has passed away, and devs are planning an in-game memorial

We have some unfortunate news to share out of Mortal Online 2 as developer Star Vault announced the passing of one of its devs, GM Ahmose, earlier this month. The obituary describes him as a beloved member of the game’s team and shares the personal thoughts and stories from several devs about the impact he made on their lives.

“To us he was a trusted and hard-working teammate, an insightful mentor, and an optimistic soul that we are heartbroken to have to say goodbye to. He inspired loyalty and dedication in those around him, and his absence will always be felt. In sharing this post with the community he spent so much time with, we hope that he will never be forgotten.”

In honor of Ahmose, the team is working on creating an in-game memorial that players will be able to visit and pay their respects. In that same vein, we want to extend our condolences to Ahmose’s family, friends, and the devs at Star Vault for their loss.