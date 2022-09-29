Pantheon Rise of the Fallen brings back pre-alpha sessions starting October 1

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is looking back at the year that was and ahead to the future in this month’s newsletter, starting with the producer’s letter segment, which announces that pre-alpha testing is back on the menu, with the next test sessions coming between October 1st and 2nd; readers might recall that pre-alpha testing was initially meant to come back this September.

The newsletter further details what pre-alpha players can look forward to as it breaks down the last year’s worth of updates into three parts. These segments talk up a huge array of updates like a Unity client upgrade, the shift to a proprietary networking solution, consolidation of weapons and magical spells, overall spellcasting changes, improved AI, and changes to core attributes and stats. The third portion further condenses most of the game’s progress into a patch notes format.