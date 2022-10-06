Swords of Legends Online patches in new difficulties for instances and a new outfit

It’s time for new challenges in Swords of Legends Online with the game’s newest patch, as the update includes new difficulties for two instances within the game. Clash over Divine Waters is getting a Hard mode added today, open for 10 to 20 players and dropping level 270 loot as you clear through it. Meanwhile, Realm of Destroyed Evil opens up its Extreme mode on Sunday, October 9th, dropping Renxia Jade as a reward while also being open for 10 to 20 players.

Aside from the new challenges available, there’s also a new outfit in the game for players to earn by speaking with a tailor. He made a new garment to celebrate the anniversary of the Dragonstar Trade Hall, but unfortunately the drawings were lost, so players will have to track those down to obtain the outfit as a reward. Check out the full patch notes for all the changes and get ready for a variety of rewards, provided you’re willing to do the legwork (fighting things in instances and/or hunting down drawings) to get them.