Overwatch 2 ‘makes progress’ on launch issues, but it’s still getting dinged on unlock grinds

The rocky launch week of Overwatch 2 isn’t over yet, but the studio says that it’s “making progress” on addressing the core issues plaguing the online team shooter.

In a status update on the game last night, Blizzard went point-by-point through the key problems that Overwatch 2 is struggling with during its debut. Not only has the studio nixed the initial requirement to use phones to access the game, but Blizzard’s also “quadrupled capacity” on servers to reduce queues, made progress on allowing for account merges, and finessed the matchmaking system to keep players flowing through it more smoothly.

One area that Blizzard didn’t address, however, is the heavily criticized business model that favors excessive grinds to access desired characters and all of their unlocks. One gamer estimated that for the latest character, Kiriko, players would have to either fork up a chunk of dough or spend five years earning all of the coins required.

