RuneScape’s latest update offers multiple quality-of-life improvements

Thanks to developer ingenuity and community feedback, RuneScape introduced an assortment of quality-of-life features in the game’s latest update. “Improvements include enabling teleporting at the start of the Hefin Agility Course, UX tweaks for Anachronia Base Management and the Dream of Iaia, model updates for unicorns and Moia, and plenty more besides,” Jagex said. “Those clever Ninjas have also made a host of quest-specific improvements to polish up some classic adventures that needed a little love!”

The game is also running XP boosts for the fresh start worlds and released two new soundtracks on digital platforms and (why not) vinyl.

Meanwhile, Old School RuneScape devs are brewing up new ideas for the MMO during a week-long “Game Jam“; the studio will apparently be posting proposed features and changes for the legacy title on Twitter to see how the community there responds.

💬 We've made some slight tweaks following your feedback on the new Combat Achievements rewards! ⚔ Check out our handy feedback summary and the two new poll questions featured in the updated version of the newspost. 🔗 https://t.co/MdG76fBi5K pic.twitter.com/68HpMAtBPv — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) October 31, 2022