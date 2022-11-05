Overwatch 2’s newest tank character Ramattra arrives along with season two on December 6

During the grand finals event of the Overwatch League, the shooter unveiled the next character that’s coming to Overwatch 2: The omnic Ramattra, who will be landing when season two begins on Tuesday, December 6th.

So far the only information we have about Ramattra is his origin. The leader of Null Sector, Ramattra elected to shed his weapons for a pursuit of peace and tranquility much like Zenyatta, however he also has a more pragmatic view of protecting his people, believing that any means justify that end, and the destruction of the Omnics at the hands of humans has led him to impose his desire for Omnic survival upon the world.

More information is promised soon as OW2 counts down the start of the next season – by that point we expect to learn just how deep into the battle pass this character will be. For now, there’s an origin video waiting below the cut and some lore blurbs on the website.

source: official site
