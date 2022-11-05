Dual Universe relocates an in-game museum and confirms a lack of Steam Deck support

Players of Dual Universe might be wondering how an entire museum got moved around recently. Or maybe they’re not and have other things to do. In any event, the latest patch for the spaceship voxelbox has indeed picked up an entire museum – Aphelia’s Outpost Museum specifically – and reopened it in a new location on Alioth, complete with exhibited constructs from the game’s beta testing phase. The patch has otherwise made some bug fixes on top.

In other and perhaps less enjoyable DU news, developer Novaquark has confirmed that the game will not be playable on the Steam Deck any time soon owing to the fact that the handheld doesn’t support the anti-cheat tool the game uses. The post does leave the possibility of this changing in the future, especially if the studio decides to support Linux later, but there is no timetable for that to happen.



