Terraria announces a 2023 update that will feature crossover content from metroidvania game Dead Cells

We’re back once again to point out that pixel-art multiplayer survivalbox Terraria still isn’t done updating itself despite what it called a final update in 2020. More specifically, the devs behind the game confirmed a new update arriving next year that will collab with the rogue-lite metroidvania game Dead Cells.

Details on just what this next update will contain weren’t shared in the announcement, but word of this new update was prompted by Dead Cells’ Everyone is Here Vol. 2 update, which features crossover content from Terraria as well as the likes of Shovel Knight, Hotline: Miami, Katana ZERO, and Slay the Spire among others. In the meantime, Terraria’s devs promise work on its new update “will begin in earnest when the team starts work in the new year – and after all of the needed hotfixes for 1.4.4 are completed.”

As referenced earlier, this is yet another content update after the game announced its Journey’s End content patch in 2020. Readers will remember that the game continued updating through 2021 and onward, including the Journey’s Actual End update, the addition of Steam Workshop support, a crossover with Don’t Starve, and the Labor of Love update this past February.



Terraria 1.4.5 is Coming in 2023 – including Terraria x Dead Cells! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for details ➡️ https://t.co/OWDAfyXcRN pic.twitter.com/ulhMJGHLDC — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) November 7, 2022