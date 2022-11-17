Elder Scrolls Online begins its Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration event today

As reported previously, this is another event centered around clearing out content in specific zones, primarily with a focus on western Skyrim and the Reach areas. Players have quests to complete, goodie boxes to unlock, and event tickets to reel in for additional rewards at the Impresario’s shop.

The celebration is on now and will keep on running until Tuesday, November 29th, so even if you’ve visited these lands before, there’s perhaps a little more incentive to come back.



The Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration has begun! Trek to Western Skyrim and the Reach to participate, earn Event Tickets, Glorious Boxes, and more. Read our article for more info 👉 https://t.co/j4YV58x0dJ pic.twitter.com/zOiiDd1Cye — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) November 17, 2022

Advertisement