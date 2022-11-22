Chimeraland gets child beasts, carnivorous plants, a nine-tailed fox, and Thanksgiving login goodies

We’re not going to even try and qualify Chimeraland’s decision to introduce child beasts, hungry plants, a kitsune creature, and Thanksgiving into one update because our readers know by now that this survivalbox plays by its own rules. So we’re just going to point out that those are some of the highlights of the latest patch that’s being applied.

This new update will kick off a Thanksgiving-themed login event, add the previously delayed additions of child beasts and carnivorous plants to find, fix a few bugs, merge another two servers, and introduce the opportunity to get a nine-tailed fox through trading and fusing. Also, there will be some Black Friday sales like other MMOs have been having.

Server maintenance for this update is scheduled to start at 1:00 a.m. EST tomorrow morning, but the patch notes can be read now.