Aion and Lineage II offer holiday promos, Blade & Soul suspends cheaters

It’s the NCsoft News Bundle of Random Stuff! We’ve got news tidbits coming out of several MMORPGs under the publisher/developer’s umbrella, so we’re collecting them in one place just for you. I would call this the Four Winds Bundle, but Carlo said he would give me a swirly if I did that. Let’s begin, shall we?
- First, Aion is handing out Prime Gaming goodies to players who have an Amazon Prime account and is holding some Black Friday sales in its in-game store until December 7th. The fancy shugos compel you to spend.
- Speaking of compulsion shopping, Blade & Soul is also having some Black Friday deals starting today. Meanwhile, cheating in the Windwalk Race is still continuing despite earlier warnings, so the devs are now suspending accounts and further stating this is the last straw.
- Finally, Lineage II is once again asking players to buy cookies from the cash shop for lockboxes with the return of the Ranking Event; readers will recall this is pretty much the same as last year’s “event” that asked for the same thing.
