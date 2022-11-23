Aion and Lineage II offer holiday promos, Blade & Soul suspends cheaters

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s the NCsoft News Bundle of Random Stuff! We’ve got news tidbits coming out of several MMORPGs under the publisher/developer’s umbrella, so we’re collecting them in one place just for you. I would call this the Four Winds Bundle, but Carlo said he would give me a swirly if I did that. Let’s begin, shall we?

sources: Prime Gaming, Aion website, Blade & Soul website, Blade & Soul forums, Lineage II website
Advertisement
Previous articleAlbion Online ramps up rewards for activities in the Mists

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments