Genshin Impact version 3.3 brings new characters, new items, and a new trading card game

All Senses Clear, All Existence Void. It’s not just a general mindset for our modern times; it’s the name of the next update coming to Genshin Impact, with two new characters to chase after, new items to get, and a new piece of permanent content in the form of a trading card game.

One of the new characters is Scaramouche (aka the Wanderer), a character that regular players are likely familiar with as a boss fight. The Wanderer wields a catalyst in battle and uses a variety of wind-based attacks, while the other character, Faruzan, wields an Anemo bow and can summon gemoetric constructs in her attacks. The update will also see returning banners for Raiden Shogun, Kamisato Ayato, and Arataki Ito.

Naturally, there are more items to get in the update including two new weapons and new item sets, along with some new story quests, and a host of events such as the Test of Courage, the return of Windtrace, and a Realm of Sand misty dungeon. Finally, the update will introduce Genius Invokation, an in-game TCG that uses cards and dice that will become a permanent fixture in GI.

More information about the update is available on its landing page, as well as in the showcase video waiting below. The update arrives December 7th.