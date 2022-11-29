Hearthstone preps March of the Lich King set with new patch

It’s not quite launch day for Hearthstone’s newest card set, March of the Lich King, but that’s not going to stop Blizzard from being Blizzard and rolling out a pre-patch patch to lay the foundation for Arthas’ power walking exploits.

Patch 25.0 arrives today with card updates, signature card cosmetics, the Enhance-o-Mechano hero, duel updates, improved duplicate card handling, bug fixes, and the arrival of Chromie as a mercenary. Blizzard is also revamping its duels card bucket system by nixing the group learning bucket entirely.

When March of the Lich King activates on December 6th, it’ll add the Death Knight prologue quest as well as the aforementioned hero class. Players will be able to check out 145 additional cards, undead minions, the Manathirst keyword, and a launch event for a good portion of the month.