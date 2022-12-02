Mad World continues to tease videos, but all we want is a launch notice

If we were to give out an end-of-the-year award to the most delayed MMO, well, Mad World’s not going to take the crown away from Space Taxpayer, but it would definitely exist in the top three at this point. It was originally supposed to have a 2018 release, then a 2020 one, but all we’ve seen up to this point in time is a closed beta test this past September.

So what’s Jandisoft been up to with this project? Testing, apparently, and sharing with you a few short video teases. But hey, at least we get a glimpse into this grimdark game world and can imagine what it’ll be like when — if — it releases.