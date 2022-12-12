MapleStory’s Ignition update continues December 14 with new events, quests, and holiday decor

November saw the Ignition update arrive to MapleStory, but as the initial reporting noted, that wasn’t the last of this update’s content. Sure enough, this Wednesday, December 14th, sees the second portion of the patch go live with some additional goodies for players to enjoy.

One of the bigger pieces of the patch’s puzzle is a new Misty Island location, which will be host to a new series of quests that promise adventure, mystery, and exploration of the island as players try to survive. The Fireworks Festival is also getting a new layer with new events focused around a performance from the NPC DJ Selena. Finally, the holiday season is being rung in with this update, as Christmas decor items arrive like lights, furnishings, and a candy cane ladder. Don’t worry about how brittle it might be; we’re sure this is totally safe.

The devs of MapleStory livestreamed a preview of this update on Twitter of all places, so you can watch that sneak peek below if you don’t mind tiny video footage. Maybe mentally put a RealPlayer frame around it for maximum enjoyment.

