Diablo Immortal adds a new limited-time event through January 13

Even with Diablo IV presumably on the way later this year, Diablo Immortal would like you to know that it still exists and is pumping out content. In fact, the cross-platform MMO just released a smaller update to kick off the year.

The main attraction of this patch is the new Rising Damnation limited-time event: “From January 5 to January 13, as you complete daily Rising Damnation tasks, you’ll receive various rewards for your heroics. Racking up enough completed tasks will also unlock milestone rewards for you—a testament to your valor.”

This update also tweaked a couple of legendary gems, allowed players to buy reforge stones with platinum, added key and gem drops to Iben Fahd’s Sanctum, and improved group and clan notifications.

Worth noting: Diablo Immortal took MOP’s 2022 award for worst business model.