Diablo Immortal adds a new limited-time event through January 13

Even with Diablo IV presumably on the way later this year, Diablo Immortal would like you to know that it still exists and is pumping out content. In fact, the cross-platform MMO just released a smaller update to kick off the year.

The main attraction of this patch is the new Rising Damnation limited-time event: “From January 5 to January 13, as you complete daily Rising Damnation tasks, you’ll receive various rewards for your heroics. Racking up enough completed tasks will also unlock milestone rewards for you—a testament to your valor.”

This update also tweaked a couple of legendary gems, allowed players to buy reforge stones with platinum, added key and gem drops to Iben Fahd’s Sanctum, and improved group and clan notifications.

Worth noting: Diablo Immortal took MOP’s 2022 award for worst business model.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
