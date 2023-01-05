ArcheAge welcomes the Zodiac Festival, ArcheAge War begins Korean pre-registrations

The start of the new year is a prime opportunity for an exuberant celebration, which is why ArcheAge schedules its Zodiac Festival for the first half of every January. The event returned to both ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained, with plenty of activities and rewards happening across the Solzreed Peninsula.

In addition to the festival, ArcheAge activated a Wish-Filled Manastorm Crystal event, while ArcheAge Unchained added a new ArchePass while delisting the older ones from last year.

Moving to a different segment of the ArcheAge franchise, cross-platform and PvP-centric ArcheAge War is preparing to open its doors to Korean pre-registrations with a goal to launch in that market in the first quarter of the year. Check out the new pre-registration trailer: