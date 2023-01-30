Siege-centered PvP MMO Warlander makes its free-to-play launch, is immediately flooded with cheaters

A few weeks ago we caught wind of Warlander, a self-described MMO focused on online castle siege warfare with up to 100 players that stirs MOBAs, hack-and-slash games, battle royale-style knockout mechanics, and 4X strategy diplomacy into its gameplay stew. As of last week, the title made its free-to-play launch, after which it reportedly faced a siege of a different kind: cheaters and hackers.

Shortly after the game launch, reviews on Steam started popping up that complained about cheating as well as some overall performance problems and jank. The devs at Toylogic have moved quickly, first patching up a loading bug and adjusting season pass rewards, followed by the deployment of anti-cheat measures and a matchmaking adjustment.

Even with these tweaks, the cheating problem still appears to persist, with recent Steam reviews still claiming its rampancy. Other recent reviews take issue with stats and monetization and other bugs, while other players enjoy the title’s unique spin on MOBAs, all of which has earned it a “Mixed” user score at the time of this writing.

