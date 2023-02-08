Toontown Online emu operators announce the return of an in-person fan convention for the MMO’s 20th anniversary

All emulators and rogue servers for MMOs are passion projects of a game’s fanbase, but there are arguably few fanbases that are as passionate as the runners of Toontown Rewritten, the emulator for the Toontown Online MMO that Disney shut down in 2013; the game has seen a variety of updates and has grown enough that the emu’s operators have held an annual fan convention since 2018.

It’s that convention that we’re highlighting once more, as the ToonFest event is coming back as an in-person event this year, arriving as part of the Atlanta, Georgia, MomoCon event that’s happening between March 25th and 28th.

This year’s ToonFest will be a birthday bash affair as it marks the original game’s 20th anniversary and promises plenty of good times for emu players including an immersive booth with Toontown-themed activities, behind-the-scenes workshops with the team, special guest interviews with the original devs, a planned gigantic pie toss, and reveals of future updates for Rewritten.

More information is expected in the coming months, but fans can get their tickets now. And if you’re curious about this game’s whole history, make sure to check out this Game Archaeologist column.



source: press release