Lost Ark applies a fix for its wrongly applied anniversary shop chests

Last weekend we reported on an issue with certain anniversary shop items in Lost Ark, which mistakenly had goodie bundles on offer that were account-bound instead of character-bound as originally intended. As of this morning’s maintenance, that error has now been corrected.

The bundles in question have been removed from the Twinkle Twinkle Exchange and replaced with the correct items, while any gold spent on the previous bundles has been refunded. In addition, every player is getting a compensation package that includes three days’ worth of subscription time, a currency chest, and bundles of battle consumables and engraving materials.

Maintenance happened in the wee hours of this morning and the game is back up, so it can once again be a happy one year anniversary. Ideally, anyway.