Genshin Impact fires voice actor over allegations of grooming, harassment, and abuse

One of the English voice actors for Genshin Impact has lost his job as a result of some serious allegations leveraged against him. Elliot Gindi, who voiced the character Tighnari, has been fired by Hoyoverse and his existing voice lines will be retroactively replaced.

Gindi stands accused of abuse, sexual harassment, and attempts at sexual relations and grooming of teenage fans of the game, which were corroborated with chat log screenshots that were shared last week, though the images have since been deleted by Google Docs for violating its terms. Shortly after the allegations were made, Gindi wrote a TwitLonger apology that affirmed screenshots were accurate but “flatly” denied knowing he was making sexual advances to anyone underage or grooming teens.

“I understand what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability tried to confess as much to those I contacted,” Gindi admits. “I reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt desired, and caused harm to so many people in the process.”



The rest of the GI English VA cast remained silent on the matter except for Alejandro Saab, the voice for Cyno, who wrote an angry thread about the accusations, particularly since he claims that Gindi used his name to lure in victims. “I’m sorry to anyone he made false promises to, he used, abused, sexualized, and any other unspeakable sh*t I’m unaware of he’s done,” reads part of the rant. “He’s a F**KING DISGUSTING HUMAN BEING and I beg he gets recast as quickly as possible.”

Two days later, the announcement of Gindi’s removal and replacement was made on the GI Twitter account.

“We hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract,” reads the statement. “We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements.”