Crossplatform multiplayer monster-hunting game Wild Hearts is live today

Electronic Arts officially leaps into the beast-hunting genre today with the release of KOEI TECMO’s and Omega Force’s Wild Hearts, live now on Steam, EGS, PS5, Xbox X|S, and of course, EA’s own Origin platform. It’ll set you back a cool $70, though folks with EA Play can play a 10-hour early access trial to test it out first. And yes, there is a multiplayer crossplay component, which is why we can cover it here!

“WILD HEARTS takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. In WILD HEARTS, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world or take on Kemono on their own.”