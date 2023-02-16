World of Warcraft datamining suggests patch 10.0.7 will arrive in early April

World of Warcraft’s most recent expansion, Dragonflight, arrived in late November. So when is the next major patch arriving? Later. When is the next minor patch arriving? We don’t know yet, but datamining has turned up a new toy that might offer a suggestion of its arrival. Specifically, it turned up a new Noblegarden toy that allows you to make your riding dragon carry a basket of eggs in its mouth.

This is, of course, adorable and holiday-appropriate, but it also implies that the patch is going to arrive before the Noblegarden event starts up in early April. This would also coincide with the promise of this patch arriving in the spring. Readers would be well-served to recall that this patch also includes the human and orc heritage armors along with a return to the Forbidden Reach, so there will be slightly more than just updated holiday rewards, however adorable.