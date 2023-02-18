Indie MMO Past Fate opens its alpha to all this weekend

Do you have plans this weekend? Not pretend plans to save face, I’m talking about actual engaging commitments. No? Then here’s one option for you: The indie MMORPG Past Fate is holding an open beta accessible to the gaming public (yes, Justin, that’s what “open” means, thank you) today and tomorrow.

The studio said that it is looking for “technical feedback” from the limited-duration playtest. We’re still waiting on the announcement of its early access launch (originally planned for last year) which should mark the start of two years of iteration and additional testing.

Past Fate describes itself as an open world MMO where “player freedom is the key element. Among its options include sailing ships across the seas, conquering territory, and wielding dark magic that’s stronger during the nighttime.