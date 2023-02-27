ARK’s Survival of the Fittest battle royale mode finally arrives to console players

Studio Wildcard seems to be of the mindset that everything is better with dinosaurs. That’s the only conclusion we can draw when it created its battle royale RTS spinoff ARK: Survival of the Fittest way back in 2016 for PC and Mac, first as a free standalone title and then bundled together as a mode when players bought ARK: Survival Evolved. Now, after literal years of waiting, console players can get in to the so-called Tyranno-dome as the mode has finally landed on Xbox and PlayStation.

“Get ready to roar and rumble in a dinosaur free-for-all for the ages! […] This beloved battle royale mode for ARK pits up to 60 players against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed struggle for survival. Players and their Dinosaur Armies are actively pushed into conflict all across the ARK island, leading to a climactic confrontation of Cretaceous capacity!”

As one might anticipate, the release of SOTF to consoles has come with a new trailer that can be seen below, and fans held a SOTF esports event this past Saturday to mark the mode’s release. So apparently the devs aren’t the only ones who think everything is better with dinosaurs.

