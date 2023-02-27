Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends celebrates seventh anniversary with today’s patch

February’s been a whirlwind for Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends, with major downtime, a big hardware upgrade, and a patch. Now, the player devs are capping everything off with a birthday celebration as the server turns seven years old. (SWG itself, of course, turns 20 later this year, so we are expecting all the rogue servers will have a little something special around June.)

“With this most recent restart, the SWG:Legends 7th Anniversary Update has been pushed to Omega! The Days of the Aned-Kla is back! Dal’an and his clan of Togorians have returned to the Omega galaxy after 2 years, bringing their unique celebration to SWG:Legends on its 7th anniversary. The Aned-Kla have arrived in Mos Entha and are celebrating their arrival on an inhabited world. This elusive clan of nomads move around the galaxy frequently, and are not likely to stick around for long. Be sure to go meet them while you can. Various new quests and activities have been placed throughout the city, and a selection of new rewards are available.”

The anniversary event runs through March 10th, but if you’re considering leveling up a toon or even starting fresh, this weekend is a good time for it as there’s a double XP bonus event running from March 3rd to 6th.

With this most recent restart, the SWG:Legends 7th Anniversary Update has been pushed to Omega! You can view the notes here: https://t.co/TYfIH3sCz3!#SWGLegends #StarWarsGalaxies pic.twitter.com/DOHZlgVXo7 — SWG:Legends (@SWGLegendsStaff) February 27, 2023