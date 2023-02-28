Mortal Online 2’s next livestream will give away a GPU and highlight upcoming new magic spells

Would you like to win a beefy new graphics card for simply watching a Mortal Online 2 livestream? Then you’ll want to hop in to the game’s 100th broadcast tomorrow, March 1st, because that’s precisely what’s happening. Players will only need to tune in to the broadcast at 2:00 p.m. EST and follow given instructions to enter for a chance at an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

Of course, a free graphics card isn’t the only feature of the stream (otherwise we wouldn’t be writing this story): The stream also promises to show off the features of its next patch, which include the first 20 spells of a new magic school, the addition of a new knockdown system for kicking players off of their mounts, and some brand-new alchemy effects.

Speaking of future updates, the game’s subreddit is polling players for their opinions on lawless zones that are arriving soon, asking if players prefer these dangerous zones to have no guard presence whatsoever or at least a few guards as a treat. The poll still has six days remaining, so if you have a strong opinion one way or the other, vote now.