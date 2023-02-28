Massively OP Podcast Episode 411: The way to Wayfinder

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Amazon officially publishing Throne and Liberty, New World’s new seasons, Wayfinder’s semi-launch announcement, DDO’s anniversary, RIFT’s subdued revival, character fashion, and MMO emoting.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, New World, SWG
- News: Amazon to publish Throne and Liberty
- News: New World expands roadmap, introduces seasons
- News: Wayfinder starts closed beta, plans May early access launch
- News: DDO releases Update 58 and anniversary celebrations
- News: Gamigo’s sort of doing stuff with RIFT these days and it’s weird
- Mailbag: Would you want your avatar to represent you?
- Mailbag: Character fashion designs
- Outro
